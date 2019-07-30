Announcement ready: Nicolas Pepe Arsenal transfer could be official in hours

Reliable journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi has hinted the Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal transfer announcement could be close.

Tweeting another update on the deal, Bouhafsi said Lille had a press release ready to go as Pepe undergoes his medical with the Gunners ahead of a keenly-anticipated transfer.

He also says Pepe should be an Arsenal player in hours, so Gooners will hope they don’t have to wait too much longer for an official statement from the club.

#Pepe est arrivé au centre d’entraînement de Arsenal ! Il passe actuellement sa visite médicale ! Dans les prochaines heures, il sera définitivement un Gunners. Le communiqué est prêt à Lille. https://t.co/nYPtct0QOL — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) July 30, 2019

Goal and others have strongly linked Pepe with an imminent move to Arsenal for a club-record transfer fee of £72million.

Meanwhile, AFC have perhaps not done the best job of hiding their new arrival as he’s been spotted entering their training base already today.

Photos from the Sun show the 24-year-old with Arsenal gear being escorted into their Colney training complex.

After some terrific form in Ligue 1 last season, Pepe looks a hugely exciting signing for the Gunners to provide a much-needed upgrade on the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.