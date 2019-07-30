West Ham consider transfer swoop for Nicolas Otamendi as Manchester City set asking price

West Ham are reportedly interested in a potential transfer swoop for Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi this summer.

Valued at around £25million by City, it seems Otamendi is both available and willing to move to another Premier League club after falling out of favour at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite initially being a key player for City, Otamendi is now behind the likes of John Stones and Aymeric Laporte in Pep Guardiola’s pecking order.

This has led to TNT Sports linking the experienced Argentina international with a reunion with former MCFC boss Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham.

Otamendi’s old club Valencia are also mentioned as suitors for the 31-year-old, who has won two league titles, three League Cups and the FA Cup in his four years in Manchester.

West Ham could do with experience and winning know-how like that in their squad next season as they look to climb up the table and possibly break into that top six.