Menu

(Photo) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang teases Arsenal fans with Nicolas Pepe transfer hint

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has posted an image of himself on Instagram appearing to copy Nicolas Pepe’s goal celebration.

The Ivory Coast international is widely expected to be on his way from Lille to Arsenal this summer for a club-record £72million fee, as reported by Goal and others.

MORE: Arsenal offer two-year contract to star in bid to complete transfer

Pepe shone in Ligue 1 last season and should prove a fine signing for Arsenal, with Aubameyang perhaps as eager for a confirmation as many of the club’s fans.

See below as the Gabon international seems to hint at the arrival of Pepe, with a number of AFC fans sure his pose is not a coincidence…

More Stories Nicolas Pepe Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang