Medical today: Nicolas Pepe due in England to finalise Arsenal transfer, debut pencilled in

Nicolas Pepe is reportedly due in England today to have his medical and finalise a transfer to Arsenal from Lille.

The 24-year-old is one of the most exciting attacking players in Europe after an outstanding season with Lille last term, and is now on the verge of completing a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Goal claim Pepe will be in England for his Arsenal medical today, and that the club hope he could make his debut by playing some part in the team’s Premier League opener against Newcastle United.

Gooners will no doubt be eager to see their new signing in action, with the Ivory Coast international arguably their most exciting buy for a long time.

AFC are not known for splashing the cash on big names, though they have occasionally gone against that trend by bringing in the likes of Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the last few years.

Pepe, however, will cost £72m, according to Goal, making him Arsenal’s club-record signing.

At the start of the summer, it seems likely few would have predicted Pepe would end up at Arsenal over a number of other top European clubs.