Real Madrid reject offers from European duo for exciting star previously offered to Arsenal

Real Madrid have turned down offers from Monaco and Roma for mercurial forward Mariano Diaz, who was touted for a move to Arsenal earlier this summer.

According to Metro Sport, the Gunners were offered the chance to sign the 25-year-old earlier this month, for a bargain price of £18 million.

Arsenal ultimately decided against bringing the exciting striker to Emirates Stadium, but there is still a chance he could move on to pastures new before the start of the new season.

AS reports that Madrid have rejected offers from Roma and Monaco for Diaz after both clubs failed to meet their £18 million valuation, despite the fact Zinedine Zidane has deemed him surplus to requirements at Santiago Bernabeu.

Diaz, born in Spain but also eligible to play for the Dominican Republic, only managed to make three La Liga starts in total last term, having returned to Madrid for a second spell following two-years at Lyon.

It appears that Arsenal have no plans to revive their interest in the attacker, especially after already securing the services of one Madrid ace in the form of Dani Ceballos, on a one-year loan deal.

Roma are on the lookout for a new centre-forward with Edin Dzeko set to leave Stadio Olimpico, but they will have to stump up more cash in order to land Diaz.

Monaco also need extra reinforcements up front and may be tempted to return with an improved offer before this summer’s transfer deadline.

Diaz is approaching the prime years of his career and he needs to be playing regular football in order to achieve his full potential, which is why the time may be right for him to cut ties with Madrid permanently.

Arsenal, meanwhile, continue to focus on alternative targets, with Lille’s Nicolas Pepe reportedly closing in on a transfer to Emirates Stadium.