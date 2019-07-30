Roma are reportedly set to push for another meeting with Tottenham officials over the possibility of signing Toby Alderweireld this summer.

The Giallorossi are looking to strengthen further this summer to allow new coach Paulo Fonseca to continue to stamp his mark on the squad.

They’ve already secured the services of Gianluca Mancini from Atalanta, but it appears as though they still want to shore up their backline, especially after the departure of Kostas Manolas to join rivals Napoli.

As reported by Calciomercato, it’s claimed that the Italian giants are pushing for a deal with Tottenham over Alderweireld, and that intermediary Franco Baldini could hold a further meeting with Spurs officials to try and find a breakthrough in talks.

Time will tell whether or not a compromise can be reached if the two clubs continue discussions in the coming days, while it’s specifically noted in the report that Man Utd have been monitoring the situation and could potentially launch a rival bid.

In turn, Roma will undoubtedly be keeping tabs on their movement in the next week or so, with the transfer deadline passing in England on August 4.

With that in mind, time is also running out for Man Utd to make a decision on who will solve their issues in defence in the upcoming campaign.

As per BBC Sport, they are still not prepared to meet Leicester City’s £90m demand for Harry Maguire, and so Alderweireld could represent a cheaper Plan B, albeit he’s four years older than the England international.

Nevertheless, he has proven his quality on a consistent basis for Spurs, and in order to add experience, quality and composure on the ball at the back, the Belgian stalwart appears to tick all the right boxes for what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defence needs.

Unfortunately for them, Roma have also identified him as a target and will hope to convince Spurs to sell.