They say never judge a book by it’s cover, but perhaps extend that to don’t judge a football game by it’s cover star. Some fans are baffled as Scott McTominay has been announced as one of the cover stars for this years edition of Pro Evolution Soccer.

The start of the new season usually brings about the annual argument between Fifa and PES fans over which game is better as game covers and features are announced.

It’s fair to say the decision to use McTominay has got a lot of fans talking:

Couldve been messi ronaldo pogba and lewandowski, but the temptation to but a true footballing icon like @mctominay10 on the cover is just too good an opportunity ???? — Bradley Day ? (@bradday14) July 30, 2019

Should have gone with Messi and Ronaldo — sakthevel (@sa_sakthevel) July 30, 2019

Can believe they’ve put the GOAT Scott McTominay on the cover of PES. #MUFC https://t.co/wgIwzcE9UN — Logan Paterson ? (@patersonlogan03) July 30, 2019

Pjanic, McTominay and Gnabry on the front cover… I’d rather buy FIFA 19 for the second year in a row than switching to pes lmfao — Felix (@Mxdridazo) July 30, 2019

Scott McTominay is the cover star of PES 2020. How am I supposed to buy this game — Criss-Cross (@criss_crossey) July 16, 2019

Following the reveal on the Konami website that they had gained the rights to use Juventus exclusively in PES, it seems many fans expected Cristiano Ronaldo to feature on the front cover. Clearly they weren’t expecting the Scottish international to make an appearance.

It is worth nothing that McTominay is an official PES ambassador which is likely to be a major reason why he is one of the cover stars this season. The other two to feature on the cover are Miralem Pjanic and Serge Gnabry.

The generally accepted view is Fifa is better for graphics and licences but PES is far superior in gameplay however that will be put to the test again as the games are released in the next few months.

Perhaps we will look back on this in a few years and ask wonder how did Messi feature on the cover with a superstar like Scott McTominay?