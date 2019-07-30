Tottenham v Real Madrid Live Streaming

Tottenham’s preparations for the new Premier League season continue early this evening at the Allianz Arena in Bayern, and there’s good news for UK fans as you can watch all the action online.

What – Tottenham v Real Madrid, Audi Cup Semi Final When Tuesday July 30th 2019 KO 17:00 Where Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany Can I Watch a Live Stream? – There is a live stream of the game for UK visitors – see details below



How Do I watch Tottenham v Real Madrid Live Stream?

Mauricio Pochettino’s side take on Real Madrid in the Audi Cup, with the winners facing Bayern Munich or Fenerbahce in the final the following day.

Spurs suffered their first defeat of preseason against Premier League rivals Manchester United last time out.

Despite the result and the wholesale changes, Pochettino’s side put in a solid performance in what ended up being a feisty affair. Lucas Maura bagged himself his second goal in as many games.

The Brazilian winger looks to be in good form heading into the new campaign.

Ndombele started for the first time and looked to be settling in well. His composure on the ball is second to none and he can pick a pass.

Real Madrid will be looking to get their first win of preseason on the board. Los Blancos were hit for seven against arch enemies Atlético Madrid losing 7-3 in the US. Diego Costa, who else, bagged four and was then sent off in typical fashion.

The hammering comes after losing 3-1 to Bayern Munich and then drawing two all with Arsenal, in what has been a torrid preseason.

Add to that the Gareth Bale saga, which remains unsolved, and it’s fair to say Madrid are having a shocker.

The Welsh star looked set for a mega money move to China, only for Madrid to pull the plug at the final second demanding Jiangsu Suning pay a transfer fee up front. Bale was reportedly set to sign a contract which would see him earn £1million a week.

It looks like he’ll have to settle for just under half of that back at Madrid, shame.

It’s unlikely Bale will feature agains his former side. That said, he did make a rare appearance against Arsenal earlier in preseason in which he got on the scoresheet.

Away from Bale, but sticking with Madrid. Reports on Monday claimed new signing Eden Hazard turned up to his first preseason with the club seven lbs over weight, which has supposedly caused tension within the camp.

So it will be interesting to see if he plays and for how long.

Hazard has a knack of scoring against Spurs and he’s 9/2 to open the scoring.

With just over a week to go until the Premier League season kicks off Spurs are expected to field a relatively strong side. Harry Kane is likely to start and he’s 13/10 to score anytime.

The last time these two sides met in the Audi Cup saw Madrid win 2-0 back in 2015. It’s 12/1 for the same scoreline on Tuesday.

Typically the result isn’t important in games like this, but with Real Madrid still looking for their first victory of preseason Zidane will be desperate to get a victory on the board.

Los Blancos are 11/10 to win, Spurs are 2/1 and the draw is 11/4.

Tottenham vs Real Madrid Live Stream Terms & Conditions

To add to the In-Play excitement, bet365 stream over 140,000 events live to your PC every year – so you can bet as the action unfolds. Highlights include Masters Series Tennis tournaments and matches from some of the top domestic Soccer leagues in the world. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+ Begambleaware