Transfer talks: Man United ready to submit €50m bid for Barcelona star after opening negotiations

Manchester United are preparing to table an offer for Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti, having made contact with the Spanish champions to discuss a deal.

The Red Devils are still in the market for a new centre back with primary target Harry Maguire still yet to finalise a proposed switch to Old Trafford from Leicester City.

Umtiti has been touted for a summer transfer after falling down the pecking order at Camp Nou last season and United have previously been linked with his signature, while Manchester City have also been monitoring his situation.

According to Le 10 Sport, United are now ready to submit a €50 million bid for the World Cup winner after opening negotiations at the start of the week, but Barca are likely to hold out for a fee closer to €60 million.

The French publication reports that the two clubs are expected to reach an agreement before the August 8 deadline, with transfer talks set to continue in the coming days.

Umtiti has the experience and quality to slot into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defence next season, but it is not yet clear whether or not he would welcome a move away from Barcelona.

Clement Lenglet won a regular place in Ernesto Valverde’s line up alongside Gerard Pique last term, however, Umtiti may have retained his place were it not for a serious injury which saw him miss a large portion of the campaign.

The Frenchman has every chance of winning back his spot in the 2019-20 season, but he might also be open to the prospect of a new challenge in the Premier League.

Leicester have placed a £90 million price tag on Maguire’s head – as per BBC Sport – which is a huge amount to pay for a player who has not yet experienced club football at the highest level.

Umtiti could be brought in much cheaper and he might also be a less risky option for the Red Devils, which makes this story one to keep a close eye on over the next week.