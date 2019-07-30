Can Anyone Stop Another Two-Horse Race Between City & Liverpool?

Just a single point separated last season’s Premier League champions Manchester City and closest rival Liverpool, however the gap to the third-place team, Chelsea, was a massive 26 points. As a result, many have questioned as to whether anyone can stop the duo once again fighting for the title between themselves. The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Arsenal are all looking to improve upon their playing squads in an attempt to be more competitive, however will it be enough to make them title challengers?

Pep Guardiola led City to the title following a ding-dong battle with Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, with the Citizens having already strengthened their squad by bringing in Spanish international midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid, who the reigning champions believe will be the long-term replacement for Fernandinho. Meanwhile, left-back Angelino has returned to the club following a spell in Holland with PSV, with the youngster expected to provide competition in defence.

Meanwhile, despite currently operating under a transfer embargo, Chelsea will hope that the arrival of new manager Frank Lampard will make them a threat in the league once again, with Maurizio Sarri having returned to Italy over the summer. However, the Blues will have to do so without last seasons star man Eden Hazard, with the Belgian international having finally secured his dream move to Real Madrid. Lampard has promised to give youth a chance, meaning that the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount could well play important roles at Stamford Bridge over the coming months.

Chelsea’s London rivals Tottenham will be confident of applying pressure on the top two, however any title challenge could well hinge on the futures of Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld, with the duo having both been linked with moves away from the club. With Harry Kane being among the favourites for the golden boot award, French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele having arrived and Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon set to join too, it could well be a successful campaign for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Elsewhere, despite having finished sixth last season, fans at Old Trafford will be hoping that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can make a significant impact in his first full campaign in charge. The Norwegian gaffer has promises a fitter and more efficient United side this season, with the arrivals of youngsters Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to make them a bigger threat over the coming months. A potential move for Leicester City’s Harry Maguire would help to sure up a defence that struggled throughout last season, conceding a massive 54 goals in the process. However, a title challenge would still appear unlikely at Old Trafford this season.

Another side that struggled for consistency last season was Arsenal, with Unai Emery’s side having also missed out on a place in the top four, as they finished just one point behind Champions League finalists and rivals Tottenham. It has been a quiet start for the Gunners in the transfer window, however a loan move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Caballos is on the verge of being completed, whilst the North Londoner’s having been strongly linked with moves for Wilfried Zaha and Kieran Tierney. Even if such deals go through, it would come as a surprise if Arsenal are able to break into the top two this season.