Video: Spurs winger Lamela takes on entire Real Madrid defence before setting up Kane with a superb pass

Tottenham FC
Tottenham winger Eric Lamela showed off his superb dribbling ability during a 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the Audi Cup on Tuesday.

The two teams met at the Allianz Arena in a pre-season clash earlier today, with Spurs securing a narrow victory thanks to a first-half goal from Kane.

The England striker very nearly added a second shortly after opening the scoring, but he failed to find a way past Keylor Navas in the Madrid net after great work from Lamela.

The Argentine took on the entire Real Madrid defence before setting up Kane with a superb pass, having started his run from the bottom end of the pitch.

Check out Lamela in full flow below, via Twitter.

