Nicolas Pepe relative explains reasons for snubbing Napoli for Arsenal transfer

An unnamed relative of Lille forward Nicolas Pepe has explained the player’s decision to complete a transfer to Arsenal.

The Ivory Coast international is increasingly expected to finalise a £72million transfer to Arsenal in the coming days, as noted by the Daily Mirror.

And it’s claimed by a source close to Pepe that he was very close to agreeing on a move to Napoli, only for the Gunners to turn his head with a more convincing offer.

“After turning down several clubs, Nicolas (Pepe) had the choice between Napoli and Arsenal,” the source told Sport Mania.

“I won’t lie to you: a total agreement was almost reached with Napoli.

“But Arsenal’s offer was more convincing, both financially and in terms of the sporting project.”

Arsenal fans will be delighted to see their club being able to compete with Europe’s big boys despite years of underwhelming work in the transfer market and three consecutive seasons out of the top four.

A signing like Pepe could be just what’s needed for AFC to bounce back and lay the foundations for building a generally stronger squad.

There is still work to do, but the loan signing of Dani Ceballos looks another fine move, and Pepe should prove a considerable upgrade on below-par performers like Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.