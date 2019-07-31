AC Milan are reportedly on the verge of completing deals for Rafael Leao and Leo Duarte this week, although there is still no agreement for Angel Correa.

The Rossoneri are set for a busy end to the summer transfer window as they continue to allow coach Marco Giampaolo to stamp his mark on the squad.

Given the Italian tactician’s style of play and brand of football differs significantly from predecessor Gennaro Gattuso, new signings are expected and they could be imminent.

According to Calciomercato, both Leao and Duarte are set to be in Milan on Wednesday and will undergo their medicals, with the former set for a €30m switch from Lille, while the latter will make a €10m move from Flamengo.

Following the exits of Ignazio Abate and Cristian Zapata this summer, coupled with Mattia Caldara continuing his recovery from an injury sustained last season, the addition of Duarte will be key in offering depth in central defence.

As for Leao, he will fill the void left behind by Patrick Cutrone after his move to Wolves was confirmed on Tuesday, while also being able to offer more versatility given he can play as a second striker behind Krzysztof Piatek or up top in his place.

While those two moves are expected to go through this week, MilanNews.it note that talks are continuing between Milan and Atletico Madrid over the signing of Correa.

It’s suggested that while the Italian giants are offering €45m in total for the 24-year-old, Atleti are looking for €50m, and so it remains to be seen if a compromise can be reached to secure an agreement.

However, the situation is further complicated by the suggestion that Tottenham are also keen on the Argentine, and so time will tell if Milan can add another crucial attacking reinforcement to the squad.

Correa would certainly fit the bill for Giampaolo though given his tenacity and energy off the ball, as well as his technical quality and attacking threat in the final third.