Although rules state Brazilians can’t move to Europe before the age of 18, there’s nothing to stop clubs buying them sooner and waiting until they’re old enough. According to reports Everton have completed a potentially huge signing.

According to Esporte Interativo via Talksport, Everton have beaten Liverpool and Man City to the signing of Reinier Jesus. A fee of £36m has been agreed and the player will move in January after he turns 18 on the 19th.

It’s an astonishing amount to pay for a player yet to make his first team debut for Flamengo, but the player is an absolute star for Brazil at youth level. He captains Brazil U17’s and has scored five goals in his nine appearances.

He’s capable of playing anywhere across the attacking midfield area and will inevitably draw comparisons to his future teammate Richarlison. Understandably there’s limited footage of him given his age and lack of experience, but you can see he has unbelievable strength when dribbling coupled with a burst of pace to get away from players.

It’s hard to see him playing a big part for Everton this year but if he does join in January it would allow him time to settle in and potentially having an impact on the 2020/2021 season.