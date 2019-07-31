Arsenal are reportedly being tipped to try a double transfer raid on Juventus for defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Sami Khedira.

Both players have been mentioned as transfer targets for the Gunners in recent days, with Khedira notably pictured at the Emirates Stadium for Unai Emery’s side’s friendly game against Lyon, as shown below:

Image: Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira with an Arsenal fan at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon. [@KevTimoney] #afc pic.twitter.com/AMjB6P6tlz — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 28, 2019

Meanwhile, Tuttomercatoweb have also linked Arsenal with Rugani, who makes sense as a signing to fix their defensive issues.

The latest from Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, is that AFC are currently negotiating with Juve for Rugani, but could return with an offer to include Khedira as part of the deal too.

This follows previous claims that the Germany international had been offered a two-year contract by the north Londoners, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by the Daily Mail.

Arsenal fans would surely be pleased to see both these players arrive this summer as they both look like upgrades on what Emery currently has at his disposal in both defence and midfield.