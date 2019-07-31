Real Madrid misfit Gareth Bale was supposedly not well enough to play for the club in their friendly against Tottenham yesterday.

This is the quote from manager Zinedine Zidane, citing recommendation from doctors, in a report from El Confidencial, who also show a photo of Bale out on the golf course while the game was going on.

The Wales international certainly doesn’t seem too unwell from the image the Spanish source shows, and this latest drama is unlikely to go down well with Real fans.

It remains to be seen if Bale ends up leaving Madrid before the end of the summer, with BBC Sport reporting a few days ago of his proposed move to the Chinese Super League falling through.