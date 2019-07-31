There are some shirts you just can’t imagine a player ever wearing. Steven Gerrard in a Man Utd top , Totti in a Lazio strip and Carles Puyol wearing the white of Real Madrid. The former Barca captain has revealed he was approached by Real Madrid twice during his career.

Puyol’s comments to Spanish TV station TV3 were reported by Gianlucadimarzio.com. Puyol’s comments indicated he was never likely to actually make the switch. He said: “They tried to buy me twice, but I was already in the best team in the world. I wanted to win trophies with Barca’s shirt so I said no.”

He also commented on a second approach years later by saying: ” Real took Camacho as coach, who wanted to bring both me and Ronaldinho to Madrid.”

The second approach came in 2004 however Puyol rejected the move and went on to become the Barcelona captain that season.

The most notable player to make the switch was Luis Figo who was infamously on the receiving end of a pig’s head thrown by the crowd when he returned to the Nou Camp, so there’s no doubt that Puyol would not be a Barca legend if he had moved.

Puyol is absolutely synonymous with Barcelona, having joined in 1995 and played there his whole career until he retired in 2014. he played in 593 games for the Barca first team and went on to gain 100 caps for Spain. He won the league six times and the Champions League on three occasions, while also winning the World Cup and European Championships with Spain.

It’s not completely impossible to see some players moving between rival clubs, but the thought of Puyol in a Real Madrid shirt just seems so wrong on so many levels.