Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal in principle to seal the transfer of Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

This long-running saga continues to provide a number of mixed messages, with O Jogo, as translated by Sport Witness suggesting a deal is not as close as had previously been claimed by Gianluca Di Marzio.

A report yesterday from Di Marzio claimed a deal was very close and that Fernandes would become a new Man Utd player this summer.

However, the O Jogo report referenced above states no formal offer has yet been made, and that the Portugal international is expected to play against Benfica this Sunday in what could be his final appearance for the club.

Another report from Correio da Manha, as also translated by Sport Witness, states that there is an agreement in principle for Fernandes to join the Red Devils.

They also suggest the deal would most likely happen after the 24-year-old plays for Sporting on Sunday.

United fans will probably be getting slightly sick of this long-running rumour, but there’s no doubt Fernandes looks like he’d be a quality signing if they could get him.

With 28 goals and 14 assists from midfield last season, Fernandes looks an elite player in the making and one who could already arguably be an upgrade on the inconsistent Paul Pogba.