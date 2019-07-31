Cristiano Ronaldo has given Juventus the green light to seal a move for Man United forward Romelu Lukaku, news that could end up doing the Red Devils a big favour.

According to the Sun, Juve asked Ronaldo about his thoughts on the club’s proposed move for Lukaku, with the Portuguese forward giving the swoop a thumbs up.

And if Juve end up listening to Ronaldo and make an actual move for Lukaku, it could spell good news for the Red Devils.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Juve and United have already agreed a swap deal regarding Lukaku, one that’ll see Paulo Dybala move to Old Trafford in return.

Gianluca Di Marzio have also been getting in on this, as they state that Dybala’s agent is in London, presumably for talks with United over a deal for his client.

Following Ronaldo’s involvement, it seems like Juve have the all-clear to seal a move to the club for Belgian Lukaku, a swoop that, if the reports linked above are to be believed, will see the Red Devils bag an excellent attacker in return in the form of Dybala.

Lukaku was in poor form last year, with the former Everton man bagging just 12 goals in 32 league appearances for United, a record that is far from impressive given the ability the striker has in his locker.

Although Dybala only bagged five goals in 30 Serie A games last term, he wasn’t playing as the club’s out-and-out striker, unlike Lukaku, which was a role usually assigned to either Ronaldo or Mandzukic.

Dybala was made to play just behind the striker, or on the right wing, for the Old Lady last term, something that makes his record seem a little bit better than it originally did.

Lukaku fell out-of-favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer towards the tail end of last season, with the Belgian starting just four of United’s last eight league games, with the Norwegian seemingly opting to play Rashford up top as opposed to him.

The Belgian also hasn’t featured for United at all during pre-season this term, something that is reportedly down to injury.

And amongst all of this, it seems like Lukaku may be about to seal a move away from Old Trafford for good, a switch that’ll see Dybala move in the other direction if reports are to be believed.