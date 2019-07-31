(Photo) Paulo Dybala drops major hint over transfer situation amid Manchester United links

Paulo Dybala has been spotted liking an Instagram post from a Juventus fan account begging him to stay at the club and become a legend like Alessandro Del Piero.

You can see the image below, with the Argentine’s name coming up as one of the Instagram users to have liked it, which possibly indicates he’s not keen on a rumoured transfer to Manchester United.

As noted by the Daily Mirror, Man Utd have opened talks over signing Dybala in what would be a hugely exciting signing for them.

The 25-year-old would likely be an upgrade on the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku in attack, but a move to Old Trafford also currently looks quite a big step down.

Juve have been immensely dominant in Serie A in the last decade, and also look among the favourites to win the Champions League in 2019/20.

United, meanwhile, finished sixth and trophyless last season, and will only be competing in the Europa League in the season ahead.