Manchester United receive special helping hand in bid to complete Paulo Dybala transfer

Manchester United have reportedly been given a potentially useful helping hand in their bid to seal the transfer of Juventus star Paulo Dybala.

With a swap deal involving Red Devils striker Romelu Lukaku basically agreed, Dybala now just needs to accept a transfer to Old Trafford, and club legend Patrice Evra has contacted the player to try to persuade him, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Evra also played for Juventus, so United fans will hope his influence and standing with both clubs can have an effect on Dybala’s decision.

The Argentina international did not have his best season for Juve last year, having fallen down the pecking order slightly with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Dybala has long been considered a top talent in the making and could be just what Man Utd need up front, especially if they lose Lukaku.

Evra is a United legend who should have plenty of good things to say about the club, even if they’re not in as strong a state as they were when he played for them.

Dybala, however, could be critical in helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer take MUFC back to the top.