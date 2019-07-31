Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has reportedly agreed a contract with Juventus after being offered a deal worth €9million a year.

This is according to the Independent, with this potential swap deal involving Paulo Dybala now basically half way done as the Argentine forward just needs to agree to move to Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen if Dybala can be convinced by United in their current state, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer an inexperienced manager at the highest level, taking charge of a squad that finished sixth last season and failed to really challenge in any of the competitions they were involved in.

It’s fair to say the Red Devils are not the lure they once were, though they have managed to land many big names in the transfer market in recent times.

Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez are among those, though all three joined under a bigger-name manager in Jose Mourinho, while the latter two also will have been United as a step up from their clubs at the time – Everton and Arsenal, respectively.

Dybala, however, is part of a hugely dominant Juventus side that has won a host of major honours and looks among the favourites to win the Champions League next season – a competition MUFC are not even in.

Lukaku has done his part, and United fans will surely now hope that Dybala can be persuaded to fulfil his side of the deal.