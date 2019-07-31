Paulo Dybala has key talks scheduled with Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri over his future as he’s linked with a transfer to Manchester United.

This latest update comes from Sport Mediaset, who also sensationally claim Man Utd could follow up any deal for Dybala by also signing Mario Mandzukic or Blaise Matuidi.

It is not clear if United could sign both of those or just one of the pair, but it’s all building up to be an exciting end to the transfer window at Old Trafford.

MUFC have had a quiet summer so far, only bringing in two youngsters in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

However, it now looks as though the Dybala transfer rumours are gathering pace, and that it could be a multiple raid on Juventus for some top players.

Matuidi in particular looks like an exciting potential addition, with the experienced Frenchman a proven winner and someone who looks ideally suited for the fast and physical pace of the Premier League.

In many ways, Matuidi could be an upgrade on Paul Pogba in midfield as his United future remains in some doubt.

Pogba has been linked with Real Madrid by the Sun for as much as £150m, and would surely need replacing with a big name if he were to leave.

Dybala, meanwhile, also looks an important potential addition to provide an upgrade on the likes of Alexis Sanchez, so Red Devils fans will hope for a positive outcome from his scheduled talks with Sarri.