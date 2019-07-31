Menu

Video: Bizarre scenes as Fenerbahce star tries to walk off pitch after being booed by his own fans, before being forced back on

This hilarious video is doing the rounds on social media, with a Fenerbahce player trying to leave the pitch after being booed by his own fans.

Watch below as Nabil Dirar gets visibly annoyed at the treatment from his supporters, and tries to walk out of the game.

However, he’s then stopped and forced back on by his manager and by team-mate Emre Belozoglu (remember him?).

This truly is a moment of pure comedy, with pre-season this summer really providing us with a lot of memorable moments.

