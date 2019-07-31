Former Liverpool captain tells friends he’s close to signing for Rangers

It’s always a risky move signing a veteran with their best days behind them. According to reports, Martin Skrtel is close to joining former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard at Rangers.

The Scotsman has reported the Slovakian has told his friends that he’s close to making the move to Glasgow. They also report that Fenerbahce were hoping to bring him back but the Turkish side couldn’t meet his wage demands.

Rangers have a mixed record when it comes to signing Premier League veterans. Jermaine Defoe and Steven Davis were both useful players last season but the memories of Joey Barton and Philippe Senderos will send chills down the spines of Rangers supporters.

It’s a strange signing for Rangers to make given they signed Filip Helander this summer who was expected to partner Connor Goldson at the heart of the Rangers defence. They also have George Edmundson and Nikola Katic so it could signal that one may leave..

Skrtel may not have been part of the most successful Liverpool teams of all time, but he was a popular and ever-present defender for years. He played in over 300 games for the club and captained them on several occasions.

Gerrard will clearly be hoping for some final great years from the Slovak and perhaps sees him as the difference between winning the league or finishing second this year. With the defender turning 35 later in the year, there’s a big chance he may not be able to cope with the pace of the Premiership anymore.