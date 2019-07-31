Arsenal interested in Premier League star with transfer decision in 48 hours looking likely

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a surprise transfer swoop for little-known Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

The Gunners are linked alongside Celtic with an interest in the 22-year-old shot-stopper in a report from the Chronicle, which suggests his club have a decision to make in the next 48 hours.

It perhaps makes sense that Arsenal could be in the market for a new backup goalkeeper with the retirement of Petr Cech at the end of last season, while David Ospina left for Napoli this summer.

That leaves Unai Emery with Bernd Leno as first choice, and Emiliano Martinez as his understudy, with Woodman possibly an upgrade.

It remains to be seen what move is more likely, but the Chronicle suggest Newcastle would look to loan Woodman out, which perhaps points more towards joining Celtic.

Arsenal fans won’t exactly be at the edge of their seats waiting for updates on this one, but it could end up being a solid piece of business if they can improve their options in an important position.

Either way, the Chronicle’s report points towards a development very soon.