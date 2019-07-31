Barcelona look to be edging closer to getting a deal for Real Betis and Spain defender Junior Firpo over the line, after they made an improved offer for the left-back.

Firpo was very impressive for Betis last year, as he helped the club reach the semi finals of the Copa Del Rey and achieve a top-half finish in La Liga.

And it seems like the Spaniard’s form with Betis has caught the eye of Barcelona, who seem to be getting closer to agreeing a deal for the 22-year-old.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona have lodged an improved offer of €27M plus Juan Miranda for Firpo, which Betis are ready to accept, with it also being stated that the Blaugrana expect to finalise a move for the player within the next week or so.

The left-back area is the part of Barcelona’s squad that needs bolstering the most this summer, especially seeing as they’ve recently lost Thomas Vermaelen.

Barca don’t really have any quality back-up options for Jordi Alba, however that certainly wouldn’t be the case anymore should they manage to sign Firpo.

Firpo’s want to get forward and ability on the ball would see him fit in very well at the Nou Camp should he join Barca this summer.

If he was to join, Firpo would presumably be playing back-up to Alba at left-back given the fact that the former Valencia man has been one of the best defenders on the planet these past few seasons.

However, given the fact that Alba is now 30, it may not be too long before we see Firpo replace the Spaniard’s in Barcelona’s starting XI.