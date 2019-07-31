Inter Milan set to send former Man Utd target out on loan

Man United have been linked with several midfield players this summer. One of them was Inter’s Radja Nainggolan however according to reports, he is set to be loaned out to another Serie A side.

According to Sky Sports vie Sempreinter, Fiorentina have agreed a deal to take the Belgian international midfielder on loan after personal terms were agreed.

The Express linked him to Old Trafford earlier in the summer as part of a potential deal for Nemanja Matic however there was never any evidence of a deal being close.

The all action midfielder could have been a great addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team if he was able to stay fit. Utd’s midfield has often looked like it lacked some energy in recent seasons and the Belgian would certainly be able to provide that.

He’s often accused of being injury prone and it’s unusual to see such an energetic player who openly smokes. Despite these claims, he has featured in over 35 games for his previous clubs each season since 2014.

Nainggolan has played in over 350 league games in Italy and could provide a huge boost for Fiorentina next season. They are coming off a horrific season where they finished 16th and only narrowly avoided relegation. If they can get Nainggolan and keep Federico Chiesa then they could start to build a good team capable of pushing towards Europe again.