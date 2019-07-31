Arsenal tried an attempt to hijack Moise Kean’s transfer from Juventus to Everton this summer, according to a surprise report.

The Italian starlet has widely been reported to be closing in on a switch to Goodison Park in what looks an exciting piece of business by the Toffees.

The Sun have even noted that pictures have been leaked of Kean in an Everton shirt ahead of an official presentation, while the Mail report that he’s set to join for £36million.

However, the Mail also claim that Arsenal did their best to try to persuade Kean to move to the Emirates Stadium instead.

They claim, though, that the 19-year-old turned down the move as Unai Emery could not assure him of first-team football.

The Gunners have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette battling it out for a place up front, while they also signed promising young Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli and have academy graduate Eddie Nketiah challenging for a place too.

So, to be fair, it looks like Kean has made the right choice and Everton fans will be thrilled, though Arsenal may live to regret not being able to make more assurances to such an exciting young talent.