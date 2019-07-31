Lampard forced to retain £35m star’s services at Chelsea after a lack of transfer interest

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is set to remain at Stamford Bridge despite being told he would be sold by new boss Frank Lampard.

The 29-year-old joined the Blues from Leicester City in 2017, ending a successful five-year spell at the King Power Stadium during which he became a Premier League winner.

The one-time England international picked up an FA Cup winners’ medal during his first season at Chelsea and racked up 22 Premier League appearances in total, but his role was reduced significantly when Maurizio Sarri was drafted in to replace Antonio Conte in 2018.

Drinkwater did not feature in a single top-flight game last term, having been deemed surplus to requirements by Sarri, who ultimately left the club to join Juventus after leading the Blues to a third-place finish.

According to Metro Sport, Lampard was also keen to get Drinkwater off Chelsea’s books, but he’s been forced to retain his services due to a lack of transfer interest in the current market.

The report states that the Blues have received no offers for a man who moved to Stamford Bridge for £35 million two years ago, which means he will continue to earn £100,000 per week in west London.

Chelsea believe that potential suitors have been put off by his wage demands and are now resigned to keeping the out-of-favour star for at least one more year.

Lampard has been unable to bring in any new players since taking the helm, due to a transfer ban which is set to run until next summer.

The Blues legend has, however, been promoting academy stars into senior roles during pre-season, a few of which could emerge as potential starters during the upcoming campaign.

Drinkwater’s departure might have freed up valuable extra funds for future business, but he will now serve as a backup option for Lampard unless a suitable bid is forthcoming before the August 8 deadline.