“Like a new signing” – Some Liverpool fans overjoyed as Reds star pens new long-term deal

Liverpool fans have been handed some great news this afternoon, as the Reds announced that promising youngster Ki-Jana Hoever has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

According to the club’s official website, the 17-year-old has signed his first professional contract with Jurgen Klopp’s side, with the defender stating that he’s “really happy” to have agreed a new deal.

Hoever, who made his first team debut for the club in the FA Cup last year, has played a significant role in the club’s pre-season campaign, with the Dutchman playing in all of their friendlies thus far.

And given that he’s just signed a new deal with the club, it seems like the teenager has been impressing Klopp and Co with his performances so far in pre-season.

Given that LFC fans have been starved of any transfer news this summer, it’s not really a surprise to see that a number of their fans are excited that this new regarding Hoever.

As seen below, a selection of Reds fans flocked to Twitter to exclaim their delight at seeing Hoever sign a new deal with their club.

And given how promising he looks, we certainly can’t blame them!

