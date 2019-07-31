Manchester United’s pursuit of Leicester City defender Harry Maguire reportedly looks set to go down to the wire.

The England international has been strongly linked with the Red Devils for so much of this summer, but it seems a deal is still no closer to completion.

This according to the latest from the Telegraph, who state Leicester want £90million for Maguire and neither club seems ready to budge on their valuation.

That looks a lot of money for even a wealthy club like Man Utd to pay, with question-marks over whether Maguire is really worth that amount.

As noted by the Telegraph, this would make the 26-year-old the most expensive defender of all time, overtaking Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, who is surely the far superior player.

Still, United need a top centre-back after conceding 54 goals in the Premier League last season to finish in a hugely disappointing sixth place.

Maguire would be a big upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, so it’s little wonder this saga continues to run.

The Telegraph suggest things could now go right down to the wire on this one.