Major Manchester United news has these fans making the same transfer prediction

Manchester United announced yesterday that defender Eric Bailly is looking set to be out for four or five months after a bad pre-season injury.

The Ivory Coast international just can’t get a break at Old Trafford, having had numerous knocks and spells on the sidelines since joining the club back in 2016.

MORE: Solskjaer responds to speculation over Man United’s proposed transfer swoop for Dybala

Man Utd could really have done without this news as they’re already short of quality at the back and struggling to get signings in, or so it would seem.

Leicester City’s Harry Maguire has been linked for much of the summer, but the Sun recently claimed he has an asking price as high as £85million, which is likely to be behind this saga dragging on for so long.

While United could really do with a centre-back signing of his calibre, there is a lot of debate about whether Maguire truly is an £85m player.

harry maguire leicester city

Harry Maguire’s asking price might be about to go up after the Eric Bailly injury

And now, many MUFC fans expect his asking price is surely about to rise in the wake of Bailly’s injury making their club even more desperate for a deal.

Here’s some of the Twitter reaction to the Bailly injury and how it affects the Maguire transfer saga…

