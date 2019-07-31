Manchester United announced yesterday that defender Eric Bailly is looking set to be out for four or five months after a bad pre-season injury.

The Ivory Coast international just can’t get a break at Old Trafford, having had numerous knocks and spells on the sidelines since joining the club back in 2016.

Man Utd could really have done without this news as they’re already short of quality at the back and struggling to get signings in, or so it would seem.

The boss says @EricBailly24 has had an operation and will be out for "four to five months" following the injury he sustained against Tottenham. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Eric ?? pic.twitter.com/AYSvzUIN3B — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 30, 2019

Leicester City’s Harry Maguire has been linked for much of the summer, but the Sun recently claimed he has an asking price as high as £85million, which is likely to be behind this saga dragging on for so long.

While United could really do with a centre-back signing of his calibre, there is a lot of debate about whether Maguire truly is an £85m player.

And now, many MUFC fans expect his asking price is surely about to rise in the wake of Bailly’s injury making their club even more desperate for a deal.

Here’s some of the Twitter reaction to the Bailly injury and how it affects the Maguire transfer saga…

We're 100% going to get finessed price wise on the Maguire deal now Bailly is injured but we move regardless ? — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) July 30, 2019

With Eric Bailly shelves until the new year Leicester should add another £10m to Maguire’s price tag Ultimately his value to United just went up ???? It’s supply and demand… Low availability of top level English CB + United’s desperation = £100m — PodOfTwoHalves (@PodOfTwoHalves) July 30, 2019

Eric Bailly out for 4 to 5 months. @LCFC put the Maguire price up to £100m now as they will be desperate #LCFC — James Stevenson (@Jam3sStevenson) July 30, 2019

Price of Maguire just went up to £100m — Andrew Coppard (@shiftyarrowfrog) July 30, 2019

There's another £10m on Harry Maguire's price tag https://t.co/JuQ15Oz6Lp — Jay Shannon (@JamesSh29307245) July 30, 2019

Leicester raises the price of Maguire by another 10 million * — Steve???? (@StephennHarriss) July 30, 2019

That’s another £10 million been added to the price of Maguire! — Big Eene (@bigbadbullitboy) July 30, 2019

Maguire's price just rose £10m ? https://t.co/2ZmyFFadom — Kev Pogorzelski (@RabbitRabbitOn) July 30, 2019

Eric Bailly has had an operation on his right knee and will be out for four to five months in other news, Harry Maguire's price just went up by another £10m — Tony Standing (@TonyDJTStanding) July 30, 2019