Manchester United have been encouraged to seal the ‘perfect’ transfer of £90million-rated Leicester City defender Harry Maguire by one of their former players.

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Red Devils striker Teddy Sheringham explains why he thinks Maguire is ideal for Man Utd’s needs right now, despite the report referencing that Leicester could ask for as much as £90m for the England international.

It’s certainly hard to argue that United need better defenders after conceding 54 in the league last term – their worst record in that department in the Premier League era – as the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly struggled to hit top form.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will no doubt be under pressure to get United back into the top four in 2019/20, but surely cannot do that without a top class signing at the back.

Some would debate if Maguire, especially at that price, is really the signing MUFC need, but Sheringham has made it clear just how much he’d like to see the move happen.

“I think he would be perfect,” Sheringham told talkSPORT.

“I think he’s got a calming effect on player’s around him and he doesn’t panic when he gets on the ball.

“He’s good in both boxes, which is always a big plus for central defenders.

“Players like Tony Adams, Steve Bruce and John Terry – they’re organised – they don’t have to be lightning quick and instead organise people around them and make sure there’s no gaps at the back and that’s what being a centre half is all about for me.”