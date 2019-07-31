Manchester United’s immense new XI with potential transfer of Paulo Dybala and £100m-rated Barcelona duo

Manchester United could reportedly be about to end the summer on a high with a number of big-name transfers.

The Red Devils are perhaps most strongly being linked with a move to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku.

Gazzetta dello Sport state that the two clubs have more or less reached an agreement on this exchange, with Dybala now just in need of persuading to move to Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen if this can prove successful, however, as the Argentina international has been spotted liking an Instagram post that suggests he wants to stay at Juventus.

Gazzetta claim that Man Utd have club legend Patrice Evra on the case, however, with the Frenchman contacting Dybala to try to convince him to join the Premier League giants.

On top of that, Sport link Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with what looks like a necessary move for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, who could be a perfect replacement for Ander Herrera following his switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

Sport claim Rakitic would cost United around €50million, which looks decent value for money, though they could end up making a double raid on the Catalan giants.

MUFC’s need for new centre-backs is well documented, and Le 10 Sport claim they’re also preparing a move for Barca defender Samuel Umtiti, valued at around €60m.

If United could get Rakitic and Umtiti in it would cost roughly £100m combined, in what looks a superb investment to strengthen two problem areas.

This is especially true as the only alternative may be splashing out a ridiculous £90m on Harry Maguire, which is what the Manchester Evening News claim Leicester City want for their star player.

Umtiti may not be going through the strongest patch of form in his career, but on his day could arguably be a superior player, and certainly better value for money.

Here’s a look at Solskjaer’s new-look potential XI if he can get these three big names in…

Straight away, United look a lot stronger than they did last season, with Rakitic an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred as a partner for Pogba. Scott McTominay’s fine pre-season form also surely means he could be in line for a starting role in defensive midfield.

At the back, Umtiti and Lindelof could end up being a fine central defensive pairing, with the Swede one of the team’s more impressive performers in that position last season and largely let down by the poor quality of team-mates like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones back there.

As for Dybala, the 25-year-old can play a number of roles but perhaps makes most sense starting from the right-hand side and cutting in onto his favoured left foot as part of a fluid front three.

Although this trio of Dybala, Martial and Rashford can all swap positions, it perhaps makes sense that Rashford would be the main replacement for Lukaku at centre-forward.