Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has dropped a subtle hint he’d like his club to seal the transfer of Paul Pogba after saying the Manchester United midfielder would be a ‘fantastic’ signing for any team.

Pogba’s fellow Frenchman will know him well, and there seems no doubt Los Blancos could do with strengthening in the middle of the park with a long-term replacement for the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

And although the 26-year-old has not hit his best form in a Man Utd shirt, he’s shown what he can do at previous club Juventus and with the French national team, for whom he had a starring role in their World Cup win last summer.

A report from AS earlier in the summer, translated by Sport Witness, linked Pogba with Real Madrid but stated that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to do everything possible to keep him at Old Trafford.

Still, Varane may have dropped a little message Real’s way about getting this deal done.

“I think we have a team. Pogba is a good player, I know him very well. For any team he would be fantastic,” Varane is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“I trust my team-mates. If new players come, we’ll see. But I trust my team-mates.”