Manchester United prepared to sell 21-year-old star to Premier League rivals if they land £90m transfer target

Newcastle are interested in signing Axel Tuanzebe, but Manchester United will only sell if they first manage to bring in Leicester City’s Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils have been chasing Maguire since the end of the 2018-19 campaign, but have not yet been able to negotiate a deal with the Foxes, who are remaining stubborn on their valuation of a prized asset.

According to BBC Sport, Leicester want to receive around £90 million for the England centre-back, having already rejected a £70 million bid from United earlier in the window.

Tuanzebe has been touted for a role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first team at Old Trafford next season, but the club are prepared to sell the 21-year-old if Maguire can be brought in over the next few days.

According to the Daily Mail, Premier League rivals Newcastle want to sign the English ace, but United will not let him leave until they bring in an extra central defender.

New Magpies boss Steve Bruce is a huge admirer of Tuanzebe, having worked with the youngster while he was on loan at Aston Villa last term.

Bruce is keen on adding an extra centre-back to his ranks before the August 8 deadline and a former charge is top of his list of targets, but it is not yet clear whether or not a deal can be arranged.

Maguire’s arrival in Manchester seems almost inevitable after months of speculation and it would be a shock if he ends up remaining at the King Power Stadium, even with his lofty price tag.

Tuanzebe graduated to United’s first team in 2015 having risen through the club’s youth ranks, but he has since been restricted to just five Premier League appearances in total.

Many fans and experts believe he should be given the chance to prove himself at Old Trafford after such an impressive year at Villa, but if Maguire does come in, he could still end up fulfilling his potential at another huge club in Newcastle.