Manchester United are reportedly also holding talks over a transfer move for Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic during negotiations over Paulo Dybala.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Red Devils and the Italian giants have more or less come to an agreement over a swap deal involving Dybala and Romelu Lukaku.

However, the piece adds that Man Utd have also asked about signing Mandzukic, which seems a slightly strange move given the player’s age and mediocre recent scoring record.

Of course, the experienced Croatia international is about more than just scoring goals, having earned a reputation for being a real battler up front and a for being a handful for defenders with his work rate.

Still, one has to question if the 33-year-old could really add much to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad at this stage of his career.

United fans probably wouldn’t say no if the deal were possible, but they’ll surely just be hoping the exciting potential Dybala deal can go through soon.