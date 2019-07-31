Manchester United transfer target Mauro Icardi looks set to be the subject of a £73million bid from Napoli to his club Inter Milan.

The Argentina international’s future has been in doubt for much of the summer after falling out of favour at the San Siro for much of last season.

This has seen various Icardi to Man Utd transfer rumours emerge over the summer months, with talk of a possible swap deal that would see Romelu Lukaku move to Inter.

It now seems, however, that Lukaku is looking more likely to join Juventus instead and that means Icardi is available for Napoli to snap up.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport talk up the 26-year-old’s potential move to Inter’s Serie A rivals, in what could be a fine piece of business by the Naples outfit.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have notably been beaten to the Nicolas Pepe transfer by Arsenal, so could do with another top attacker coming in this summer.