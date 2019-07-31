Medical this week: Barcelona set for initial €40M windfall as Blaugrana star closes in on transfer exit

Barcelona are set to receive an initial windfall of €40M from the sale of Brazilian winger Malcom, with the player set to end his disappointing stint at the Nou Camp in the very near future.

Malcom failed to cement his place in Barca’s starting XI during his first campaign with the club, with the player spending most of his time on the bench.

And now, it seems like the forward is set to call time on his stint with the Spanish giants by joining Russian side Zenit St Petersburg.

According to journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, Barca and Zenit have agreed a deal for Malcom, with the Brazilian set to command an initial fee of €40M, with a further €5M available in bonuses.

Bouhafsi also notes that the former Bordeaux man is expected to undergo a medical with Zenit some time this week ahead of him signing a five-year deal with the club.

? Info @RMCsport Accord trouvé ce midi entre le #Barca et le #Zenit pour #Malcom ! 40M€ plus 5M€ de bonus ! Le joueur est attendu dans la semaine pour passer la visite médicale et pour s’engager 5 ans avec le club russe. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) July 31, 2019

Given that Malcom didn’t have the best of seasons with Barca last term, the fact that the club have managed to get as much as €45M for his signature is very good business from the Blaugrana.

The 22-year-old scored four and assisted two in 24 games for Valverde’s side in the 2018/19 season, as he failed to make a good first impression during his first 12 months in Spain.

Malcom’s career has stagnated somewhat recently, and a permanent move away from the Nou Camp would be exactly what he needs in order to reignite his career.