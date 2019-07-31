Medical tomorrow: Arsenal set to receive £9.5M windfall as Gunners star closes in on Championship transfer switch

Arsenal look to set to receive a £9.5M windfall this week, as Polish defender Krystian Bielik closes in on a move to Championship side Derby County.

21-year-old Bielik, who joined the Gunners from Legia Warsaw a number of years ago, has only made two first team appearances for the club’s first team during his time in north London.

The youngster has spent time on loan at both Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic in recent seasons, however now it seems like the player is closing in on a permanent move away from the Emirates.

According to Polish journalist Tomasz Wlodarczyk, who writes for Przeglad Sportowy, Bielik will have a medical with Derby tomorrow, with the Rams set to fork out £10M for the Pole’s signature, with £500,000 of this set to go to his old side Legia.

Krystian Bielik przejdzie jutro testy medyczne i podpisze 5-letni kontrakt, z klubem The Championship o którym pisa? wczoraj @AdamGodlewski – Derby County. Kwota odst?pnego – 10 milionów funtów. Legia otrzyma z tego 500 tysi?cy. — Tomasz W?odarczyk (@wlodar85) July 31, 2019

This means that the Gunners will be bringing in £9.5M for the 21-year-old’s departure, a great piece of business from the club considering he still seemed some way off of breaking into their first team.

Given the options Emery has to pick from in defence at the moment, Bielik may have had to wait some time before he landed a first team place with the north London side.

Thus, a move away to a club like Derby seems like a great move for the Polish ace to make, as he surely looks to kickstart his career following a stagnant period at the Emirates.

Will we see Arsenal use these funds they’re about to get from Bielik’s sale to improve their squad further ahead of next month’s deadline? Only time will tell…