Real Madrid are reportedly making progress on a somewhat surprise transfer swoop for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves after talks between Florentino Perez and Jorge Mendes.

According to Don Balon, the pair met at a Marca award ceremony for Juventus and former Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, with Mendes representing the forward and his Portuguese team-mate Neves.

Neves has shone in his time in the Premier League, looking a classy all-rounder in midfield who could surely strengthen this Real side.

Los Blancos could do with a long-term replacement for Luka Modric and perhaps an upgrade on Toni Kroos, and Neves is a similar style of player.

The 22-year-old looks ready to make the step up to a bigger club and Don Balon suggest the deal taking him to the Bernabeu could be close.

Ruben Neves transfer over Paul Pogba?

This potential signing could mean good news for Manchester United as it may signal an end to the Spanish giants’ pursuit of Paul Pogba.

One imagines there isn’t a need for both players, while it could also be unaffordable, even for a club of Real’s resources.

The Sun have linked the France international with Zinedine Zidane’s side, potentially for as much as £150m.

For all Pogba’s flaws, United could probably do without losing the 26-year-old now when there’s so much other work to be done on their squad, so if Neves moves to Madrid instead, that could end up being a timely boost for the Red Devils towards the end of the transfer window.