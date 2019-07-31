Nicolas Pepe squad number: Arsenal’s new signing tipped to get ‘special’ shirt

Arsenal fans are speculating the Nicolas Pepe squad number that he’s likely to get as he closes in on a club-record transfer from Lille.

The Ivory Coast international has been spotted in London ahead of finalising his move to Arsenal, while a short video clip of him in a Gunners kit has even been leaked.

Pepe looks an exciting signing for the club, but it’s not necessarily that obvious what squad number the 24-year-old would get at the Emirates Stadium.

Attacking players like him might traditionally hope for the 7, 10 or 11 shirt, or perhaps 8 or 9, but none of these are currently available.

Arsenal blog Daily Cannon suggests Pepe’s squad number is looking likely to be the same 19 shirt that he wore at Lille.

The 19 shirt is available and seems to be a special number for Pepe, who has also worn it when in action for the Ivory Coast national team.

There’s also the 23 shirt if he feels like following in the footsteps of Arsenal legend Sol Campbell, though it’s not traditionally a major number in football.

We can’t see Ozil giving up his 10 shirt, though maybe there’s a chance 7 would become available if AFC could offload Henrikh Mkhitaryan, which doesn’t seem impossible.

An official Pepe transfer announcement is expected today, so we may soon find out.