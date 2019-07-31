‘Please don’t sell him’ – Some Liverpool fans urge club to keep Reds star this summer following brilliant display vs Lyon

Liverpool fans have flocked to Twitter this evening to urge the club not to sell Harry Wilson, which comes after the Welshman’s brilliant performance vs Lyon in the Reds’ final game of pre-season.

Liverpool won the game 3-1, as they came from behind thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino, an own goal and Wilson himself, as Jurgen Klopp’s side ended their pre-season campaign on a positive note.

And during the game, all Liverpool fans could talk about was Wilson’s stunning goal, one that certainly left us lost for words.

The Welsh international bagged a ridiculous 30-yard screamer to hand the Reds a 3-1 lead in the second half, something we got accustom to seeing during his time with Derby last year.

And following this, fans of the club have begged the Reds not to sell Wilson this summer amid reports of clubs being interested in him.

As per the Mirror, both Newcastle and Aston Villa are keen on signing the midfielder this summer, a player Klopp’s side value at around £25M.

And amid these reports, it seems like supporters of the Merseyside club are desperate to see him stay this summer, especially after his display against Lyon this evening.

We cannot sell this lad — Christian Baines (@cbains20) July 31, 2019

Please do not sell this kid — Averse Archer76 (@SivoriJoshua) July 31, 2019

You people better keep him here this season . — ZAGA (@zzaga) July 31, 2019

Don’t sell him or I will kill myself — Sí Señor ?? (@jerry3089) July 31, 2019

Harry wilson, probably 50milion! Lfc, plz don't sell him.

He can be good player for the team. pic.twitter.com/1d3WiDhEV0 — Lee CH / The Korean Ram (@ChanYoungLee03) July 31, 2019

Keep — Kyle (@SixTimesLFC) July 31, 2019