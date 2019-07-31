Manchester United could reportedly be set to add two new midfield players to their squad with transfers for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ivan Rakitic.

According to Don Balon, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are being linked with both the Lazio and Barcelona stars, with their arrivals looking set to be aided by bringing in a big fee for Real Madrid transfer target Paul Pogba.

Don Balon’s piece states Pogba could cost around £146million if he leaves United for Madrid this summer, and that should be more than enough to sign both Milinkovic-Savic and Rakitic.

The Barca ace looks available for just £46m – a price Man Utd are prepared to pay and that the Catalan giants are willing to accept, according to Don Balon.

A similar previous report from Don Balon also suggested Milinkovic-Savic’s arrival could clear Pogba to leave, and that the Serbia international would likely cost around £82m.

That’s a combined £128m that looks very decent value for money for the Red Devils that surely leaves them stronger in midfield overall.

While Pogba is a top class player on his day, he just hasn’t been consistent enough or looked the right fit during his time at MUFC and it could make sense for him to move on.

Meanwhile, Rakitic brings experience and finally looks a proper replacement for Michael Carrick as the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred have been disappointing for United so far.

Milinkovic-Savic, on the other hand, looks more of a direct replacement for Pogba and could be a superb long-term purchase, with his best years surely still ahead of him.