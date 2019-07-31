Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to cut ties with Paul Pogba in this summer’s transfer window.

The former Red Devils striker has launched a stinging attack on Pogba over his attitude, suggesting he’s upset a lot of people in his time at Old Trafford and that he doesn’t really seem like he wants to play for the club.

Pogba’s name has dominated headlines this summer, with the France international certainly not quite at his best for much of his time with Man Utd so far.

A report from AS earlier in the summer, translated by Sport Witness, linked Pogba with Real Madrid but stated that manager Solskjaer would do everything possible to keep him at Old Trafford.

This is consistent with the Norwegian’s quotes in the Guardian at one point as well, when he talked up the player’s character and talked about wanting to build a team around him.

Still, it clearly seems Sheringham disagrees with those sentiments as he urged United to let go of the 26-year-old.

“I just don’t think it’s the right fit,” he told talkSPORT.

“I think he’s upset a lot of people with his demeanour and his attitude at Old Trafford.

“It would be best for everyone involved if he left. If Real Madrid want him, whatever they’re paying, let him go.

“Use the money to go and buy someone who really wants to be playing for Man United, showing how good he is and what their worth is.”