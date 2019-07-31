Premier league target turns down £30m move to China

If you have a striker who scores 30 goals in a season then it’s always likely clubs will be interested. According to reports, Alfredo Morelos has turned down a big move to China.

A tweet from Sky Sports News claimed that Rangers star Morelos had turned down a £30m move to Hebei Fortune in China. Their transfer window is now closed so there’s no prospect of the deal being resurrected this summer.

TRANSFER NEWS@SkySportsNews understands @RangersFC striker Alfredo Morelos has turned down a £30M move to Chinese Super League club Hebei Fortune – the Chinese transfer windows closes at 5PM today pic.twitter.com/En53PE1wrz — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) July 31, 2019

The story was also reported in the Scotsman who believed the player has been linked with various clubs in England. These included Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham.

The Colombian international is a favourite at Ibrox and has scored 52 goals in his two seasons in Glasgow. He’s also well known for a legendary disciplinary record that included four red cards last season.

He would be a perfect fit for a Premier League club as his aggression and finishing ability would see him transition easily to a bigger league. He’s also unbelievably strong which saw him earn the nickname “El Buffalo”.

Morelos is clearly one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership right now, but he may need to make a move to help become more established in the Colombia team.