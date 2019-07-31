Real Madrid step up interest in exciting €60m-rated playmaker

Real Madrid’s summer spending spree isn’t over yet it seems, Los Blancos are stepping up their efforts to sign this exciting young midfielder.

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Real Madrid are becoming ‘more and more’ interested in Ajax sensation Donny van de Beek, it’s claimed that the Spanish giants are stepping up their efforts to sign the creative midfielder.

Mike Verweij provided the update on Madrid’s chase of Van de Beek on the latest episode of the Kick-off podcast.

According to Spanish publication Marca, the Netherlands international is valued at around €60m. The 22-year-old was one of Europe’s standout midfielders last season, the ace’s performances contributed a lot to Ajax’s domestic and Champions League success.

Van de Beek’s inspiring performances were crucial as the Amsterdam outfit managed to complete the domestic double and defy the odds to reach the Champions League Semi-Finals.

Van de Beek is certainly the type of player that can help Zinedine Zidane return Los Blancos to their former glory. The Ajax academy graduate managed to score 17 goals and provide 13 assists from midfield last season.

The tireless midfielder is extremely well-rounded – making him a useful option for Madrid. The star is equally comfortable in a traditional midfield and attacking midfield role. Van de Beek demonstrated a knack for scoring important goals for Ajax last season, this could be a priceless trait for Zidane to invest in. Van de Beek has also emerged as an important player for the Netherlands national team in the last year, the star was in action in both of Holland’s recent Nations League clashes against England and Portugal.