Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has spoken about the potential Harry Maguire to Man Utd transfer that continues to dominate the headlines.

The transfer window will be closing in a few days for Premier League clubs, and Maguire is still not a Red Devils player despite so much speculation throughout this summer.

The Manchester Evening News claim talks are ongoing over the England international moving from Leicester City to United, though he could cost as much as £90million.

That looks a lot of money for a player like Maguire, who, for all his qualities, just doesn’t seem like a £90m footballer, even in this crazy market.

Still, Rooney would clearly approve of the 26-year-old joining MUFC, with the club legend discussing the deal in an interview with ESPN.

Now with DC United, the 33-year-old says he’s been impressed by Maguire’s recent form for club and country and says he feels he would be a good signing.

“I think Harry’s a good player and over the last few years he’s improved as a player,” Rooney said.

“He’s gotten better, and he’s been a main player for Leicester City, but also for England.

“I think he’d be a good signing if they can get him.”

Few would argue with that, given that United will otherwise be relying on Chris Smalling and Phil Jones for another season, but it’s that rumoured £90m price tag that’s sure to raise a few eyebrows.

MORE: What could signing Paulo Dybala mean for Manchester United?