Talks today: Man United target’s agent to travel to England as Red Devils look to finalise third summer transfer

The agent of Hannibal Mejbri will travel to England today for talks with Man United, as he looks to finalise a move to Old Trafford for his client.

United have been somewhat quiet in the transfer market this summer, despite the club having been linked with a number of big name stars.

The Red Devils have brought in Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka so far this window, a haul that United fans surely aren’t happy about given how much improvement their squad needs overall.

However, it seems like the club are finally getting a move on in the market, as they seem to be close to finalising their third arrival of the summer.

According to journalist Loic Tanzi, who writes for RMC Sport, United are set to sign Mejrbi this summer, with Monaco after €10M for his services.

Tanzi also states that Mejbri’s agent is expected to arrive in Manchester later today to finalise a move to the club for the 16-year-old.

H. Mejbri va signer à Manchester United. L’AS Monaco doit récupérer 10 millions € dans l’opération. Rochild Dzabana, l’agent du joueur et Nadia Zrari, son avocate, sont attendus à Manchester dans les prochaines heures pour conclure les derniers détails du transfert #RMCSport — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) July 31, 2019

Tanzi is just 16, and therefore, not much is known about the Monaco youngster, but if United are in for him, then he must have something about him!

The French midfielder is yet to make his debut for Monaco, which is expected given how young he is.

However, Mejbri has made his debut for France’s U16 side, with the player making eight appearances for them during his career thus far.

It’ll be interesting to see what United do with Mejbri once they sign him, something that looks a formality at this point given this news from Tanzi.